Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $269,000 in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Tiller Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

IXP stock opened at $118.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.04 and a 52-week high of $119.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

