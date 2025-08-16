Oder Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $269,407.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 294,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,620.32. The trade was a 11.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $131,844.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $229,254.03. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,408 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

