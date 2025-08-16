Pinnacle Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.7%

ET opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

