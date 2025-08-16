Timelo Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 12.7% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,552,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after acquiring an additional 766,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

