Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $1.04 Million in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of PubMatic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 163,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.55 and a beta of 1.54.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. B. Riley cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PubMatic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,366 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $67,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,137.60. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,417 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $55,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 20,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,680.96. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,224 shares of company stock worth $3,437,201. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

