Pinnacle Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,298,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 597,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,973,000 after purchasing an additional 89,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $407.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

