American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $305.36 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14. The company has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

