Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 381 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of MMM stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $121.98 and a 1-year high of $164.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,600,803 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

