Pinnacle Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Argan worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 11,180.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 362.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AGX stock opened at $223.45 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $253.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.80 and its 200 day moving average is $174.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Argan news, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,970. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.47, for a total transaction of $3,307,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,871.16. The trade was a 30.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,564 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,366. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Argan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Argan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

