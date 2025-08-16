Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Reliance were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $20,640,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $286.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $347.43.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

About Reliance



Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

