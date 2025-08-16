Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CFO Sells $19,120.92 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $19,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,709.18. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $14.15 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 74.2% during the second quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 53,032 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3,185.7% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 716,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 695,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

