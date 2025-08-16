Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 2914674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Aegon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEG

Aegon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Aegon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 526.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 25.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 5.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 499.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.