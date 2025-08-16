Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Price

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NYSE VTR opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 157.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,932 shares of company stock valued at $24,716,734 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

