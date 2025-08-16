Insider Buying: Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) CEO Acquires 3,080 Shares of Stock

Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) CEO Xi Lin purchased 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 411,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,757.50. This trade represents a 0.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HFFG stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $183.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. Hf Foods Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hf Foods Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hf Foods Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hf Foods Group by 192.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hf Foods Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Hf Foods Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HFFG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hf Foods Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

