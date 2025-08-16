Insider Buying: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Purchases $16,550.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) Director Bruce T. Pettet bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $16,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,658.60. This represents a 8.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 458,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on RGR

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.