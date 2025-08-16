Robert Edel Purchases 42,500 Shares of Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR) Stock

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Edel bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,325.00 ($8,003.25).

Robert Edel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Robert Edel bought 22,500 shares of Syrah Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,615.00 ($4,295.45).

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45. The stock has a market cap of $260.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company’s flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

