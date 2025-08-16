Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Chairman Michelle Brennan Buys 100 Shares

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) Chairman Michelle Brennan bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $15,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,226.30. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Masimo Stock Up 1.3%

Masimo stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Masimo Corporation has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.65 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 176.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

