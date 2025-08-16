UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Up 1.0%

O opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.53.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 312.62%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,136,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,418,907,000 after buying an additional 3,624,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,436,000 after buying an additional 676,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,687,000 after buying an additional 2,058,031 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,381,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.