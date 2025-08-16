Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EPRT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%. The firm had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

