Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.37 and last traded at $92.35, with a volume of 358793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.08.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 24.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 6,372.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after buying an additional 40,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.