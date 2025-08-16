Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.37 and last traded at $92.35, with a volume of 358793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.08.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($3.15).
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
