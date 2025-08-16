Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.40 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 978279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CELC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Celcuity from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Celcuity from $27.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 100,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,500. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

