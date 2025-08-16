Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.42 and last traded at $90.42, with a volume of 284289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.25.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 495.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

