nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 949733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nLight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.35.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other nLight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 33,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $657,809.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,563,726.20. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $177,292.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,298.44. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,052. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of nLight by 213.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of nLight in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLight in the second quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of nLight by 1.7% in the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,107,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of nLight in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

