Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 544,900 shares, adropof86.6% from the July 15th total of 4,065,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,816.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,816.3 days.
Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance
Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Shaftesbury Capital has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
