Byd Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

Byd Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,981,500 shares, a growth of 4,486.8% from the July 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,716,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.02. BYD has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $20.05.

BYD Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.8801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from BYD’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 84.0%. BYD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

