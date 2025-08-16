China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adropof92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. China Overseas Land & Investment has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.87.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

