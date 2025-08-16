Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells $233,120.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 247,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,315,426. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Lourdes Gibbons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 240 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $14,880.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,999 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $119,940.00.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $61.84 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%. The firm had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1,765.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 330.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

