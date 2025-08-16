Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin Buys 6,500 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 6,500 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $150,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,643,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,309.10. This represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 13th, Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 3,250 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $73,612.50.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 8,850 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.50.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $22.36 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAOI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 410.7% during the second quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 1,408,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after buying an additional 1,133,115 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,331,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 976,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 631,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,455,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.