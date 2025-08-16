Insider Selling: Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Director Sells $3,471,809.97 in Stock

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $3,471,809.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,265,256.53. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Modine Manufacturing Company has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

