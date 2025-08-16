Robbert Rietbroek Purchases 8,285 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB) Stock

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robbert Rietbroek acquired 8,285 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $199,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 586,349 shares in the company, valued at $14,142,737.88. This represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRMB opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Primo Brands Corporation has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRMB

Institutional Trading of Primo Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the first quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Primo Brands by 286.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primo Brands by 225.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.