Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Insider James Frew Buys 50,000 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) insider James Frew acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 104,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,777. This trade represents a 92.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 12th, James Frew acquired 25,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.49. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 205,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

