Zacks Research Forecasts TriMas’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for TriMas in a report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of TriMas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.18 million. TriMas had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TriMas by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth $355,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth $220,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 4,559.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 101,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other TriMas news, Director Shawn Sedaghat bought 72,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $1,908,031.92. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,883,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,279,109.28. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrianne Shapira bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,850.32. This trade represents a 89.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 848,232 shares of company stock valued at $21,644,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

