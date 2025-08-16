Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Update

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, adropof90.5% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPMUF opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

