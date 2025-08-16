Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,791 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $9,416,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

