Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 358.0% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 154.8% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $577.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.17. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.