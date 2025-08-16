Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 1,021 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

