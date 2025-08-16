Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXE stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 589.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXE. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.96.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

