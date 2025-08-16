Cowa LLC Trims Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cowa LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,620 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 845,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,510,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,013,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after buying an additional 51,459 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period.

DFAU opened at $44.17 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

