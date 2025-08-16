Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,445 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 377,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNGR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of RNGR opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.43. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.70 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.