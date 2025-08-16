Cowa LLC Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cowa LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 2.2% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $1,942,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ONEOK by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,981,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,783,000 after buying an additional 299,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE OKE opened at $74.00 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

