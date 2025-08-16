Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Cut by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,645 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,563,000 after acquiring an additional 564,915 shares in the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,009,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,668,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,878,000.

Shares of DFIV opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

