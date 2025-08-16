Nuveen LLC Invests $38.66 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 441,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,663,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.27% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.66. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

