Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 1,085,625 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,085,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,476,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 40,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Aramark by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aramark by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

