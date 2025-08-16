Nuveen LLC Makes New $41.22 Million Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,089 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,218,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.20% of Watsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Watsco by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $414.21 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.01 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 92.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

