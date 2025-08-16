Nuveen LLC Makes New $40.88 Million Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.1%

Royal Gold stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.67 and a twelve month high of $191.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day moving average of $165.42.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

