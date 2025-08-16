1,791,560 Shares in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,791,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,637,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,150,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 388,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,060,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,081,000 after acquiring an additional 387,567 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 935,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 282,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2,702.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 275,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,663,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 263,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.54. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

