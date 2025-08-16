Nuveen LLC Buys New Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 957,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,356,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Nextracker at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $4,711,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 448.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 334,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 74,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,460.90. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 419,959 shares in the company, valued at $27,297,335. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,136 shares of company stock worth $10,605,803. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $67.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25.

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Capmk lowered Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.37.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

