Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 403,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,943,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.66% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,465,000 after buying an additional 135,324 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,128,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after buying an additional 299,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,396,000 after buying an additional 89,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,642,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 564,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 160,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.9%

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.47. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Eppers acquired 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $107,701.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,635.44. This trade represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $249,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 139,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,074.75. This represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 target price on Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

