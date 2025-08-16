Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,836 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $64,461.96. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,042,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,933,965.61. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 354,169 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $12,534,040.91.

On Monday, August 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 327,900 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $11,476,500.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,777 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.22 per share, with a total value of $1,260,065.94.

On Thursday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 69,032 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $2,397,481.36.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE ASA opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $35.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

