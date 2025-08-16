TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $122,141.04 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,403.18. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SNX stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $121,259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,913,000 after buying an additional 937,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $124,618,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $115,168,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,248,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,340,000 after buying an additional 759,022 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.30.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

